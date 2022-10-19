Letter: Who stole the cat?

An article in the Albert Lea Tribune on Oct. 15 was quite confusing. It was in the public safety report.

The headline said: “Cat reported stolen from food delivery driver.” One would think the food delivery driver had his cat stolen.

The article under the headline said the delivery driver reportedly stole a cat. That sounds like the driver stole the cat.

Did the delivery driver have his cat stolen or did the delivery driver steal the cat? Inquiring minds would like to know.

John Wojszynski

Albert Lea

Editor’s note: Sorry for the confusion, John. The Sheriff’s Office logs stated the food delivery driver allegedly stole the cat.