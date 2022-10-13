Lois Zoller

Lois Jean (Holan) Zoller passed away on October 11, 2022 at Carefree Living in Burnsville, Minnesota. She was 95 years old. A memorial service was held on Friday, Oct 14, 2022, at 1 p.m. at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service. The burial took place at Graceland Cemetary in Albert Lea. Pastor Shane Koepke officiated.

Lois was born on February 11, 1927 to Edward Anthony and Selma Bertina (Northwick)Holan in Wells, Minnesota. She graduated from Wells High School in June 1944. Lois was united in marriage to Charles Duane Zoller on February 9, 1947 at the minister’s house in Wells, Minnesota. They moved to Albert Lea in 1947. Charles passed on February 4, 1980.

Lois was employed at Peoples State Bank, Pamida, and the Credit Bureau. She was a homemaker who lived within the pages of books and left an impressive personal library. She also enjoyed mystery shows and crossword puzzles. She will be remembered for her delicious cooking and baking. She made the best apple pies and spritz cookies.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Selma Holan, two infant brothers, her husband Charles Duane Zoller, and grandson Robert Mereness.

Lois is survived by her daughter, Linda (Zoller Gonzalez) Harp; son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Judy Zoller; son Charles Zoller (Kittie Hanson). Grandchildren include Jay Gonzalez, Christopher (Gail) Gonzalez, Amy Gonzalez, Christine (Zoller) Nielsen (Greg), Shawn Zoller, Amy Mereness Fischer, Angela Zoller Barker (Joshua), Jeffrey Zoller (Tammy Rainwater), Mark Zoller (Chelsey). Great-grandchildren include Carly Gonzalez, Chloe Gonzalez, Fossen Gonzalez, Sierra Gonzalez, Canaan Gonzalez, Zoe Zoller, Cole Zoller, Codi Zoller, Joseph Fischer, Dylan Fischer, Nicholas Sunding, Brittany Mereness, Freya Nielsen, Auslund Barker, Jack Zoller, Matthew Zoller, Andrew Zoller, Cole Estes, Blake Estes, Hannah Estes, and Benhardt Zoller. Great-great grandchild Havi Gonzalez and another one on the way.