Man crashes vehicle, arrested after vehicle pursuit

Police arrested a man Monday afternoon after leading authorities on a chase that started in Albert Lea and ended when the man crashed the car on Interstate 35 near the Ellendale exit.

Jose Martinez, 31, had an active felony arrest warrant out of Mower County and no valid driver’s license and was spotted driving a 2006 Buick Lucerne on SE Broadway Avenue in Albert Lea at 12:19 p.m., according to a press release. An Albert Lea police officer attempted to pull Martinez over in the vehicle when he reportedly increased speed and fled in the vehicle.

Police stated Martinez traveled east on Main Street and eventually turned northbound on I-35 with two flat tires. Martinez crashed his vehicle into the median-barrier cables just south of Minnesota State Highway 30. He was arrested without incident.

Martinez is being held on charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine and driving while impaired.

Albert Lea police were assisted by the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol and Ellendale Ambulance. There were no reported injuries.