Mary (Tina) Johnson

Mary L Johnson August 25, 1948 – October 24, 2022 (74 years old)

Mary (Tina) was called to her eternal rest at her home in Albert Lea, MN on October 24, 2022

There will be a Celebration of life on Friday, November 18, 2022 at Our Father’s House in Albert Lea, MN. Visitation will be at 9:30 am and Service at 10:30 am. There will be a lunch to follow at the church. Internment will be at Lakeside Cemetery in Fairmont.

Tina was born on August 25, 1948 to Arthur and Leola Bulock. She was married to John Johnson for 17 years.

They had 3 children. Connie Johnson (Cook), Troy Johnson and Julian Johnson. John and Tina later divorced. Tina then moved to Albert Lea, MN and lived there with her significant other Dave Simpson.

She liked to do artwork.

She Loved her AA Family.

Most important to her was that she is survived by her cat “Chevy”. Chevy meant the world to her.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughter Connie (David) Cook of Lake Park IA, sons Troy Johnson and Julian Johnson of Miami FL. Significant other Dave Simpson of Albert Lea, MN. Grandchildren Brandon Cook (Kelsey Rosas) of Escondido, CA, Cody (Emilie) Cook of Lake Park, IA, Wesley Cook (Sierra Gross) , and Caleb Cook of Lake Park, IA. Great Grandchildren Jaxson Cook, Jonas Rosas, Avery Rosas, Brinley Cook, Sawyer Cook, Kori Cook and Kashton Cook. Brothers and Sisters Carol Allen, Sonny(Judy) Bulock, Donna (Jerry) Johnson, Lonnie Bulock, Nita(John) Berndt, Guy (Linda) Bulock, Glen Bulock, Gene (Michele) Bulock. Special friend Melissa Hemenway of Albert Lea, MN and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Leola Bulock, brother Melvin Bulock and granddaughter Kaylee Ann Cook.