Meet the Athlete: Kadin Indrelie
Published 3:14 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Q: What grade are you in?
A: 12
Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?
A: Albert Lea, Albert lea High School
Q: Who is your immediate family?
A: Jessie Indrelie, Mark Indrelie, Kylie Indrelie, Spencer Indrelie and Cole Indrelie
Q: Which sports do you play?
A: Soccer, wrestling
Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?
A: Being around my teammates
Q: What has playing that sport taught you?
A: To never give up
Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?
A: Having my mom as my coach
Q: How did you get started in your sport?
A: My brothers played when I was younger, and I wanted to do what they did
Q: What sports did your family members play?
A: Soccer, wrestling, track, rugby and basketball
Q: What are your sports-
related achievements?
A: Getting All-Conference in soccer and wrestling
Q: What are your sports-
related goals?
A: Going to state
Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?
A: Lionel Messi because I like the work he put in to become a good soccer player
Q: What are your college plans? Major?
A: Attend lineman school
Q: What is your favorite school subject?
A: Math
Q: Who is your favorite teacher?
A: Ms. Ebeling
Q: What are your hobbies?
A: Playing any kind of sport
Q: What is your dream job?
A: To become a professional soccer player
Q: What is your favorite TV show?
A: “Friends”
Q: What is an interesting fact about you?
A: I have gone rock climbing outside