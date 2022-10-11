Meet the Athlete: Kadin Indrelie

Q: What grade are you in?

A: 12

Q: What town do you live in, and which school do you attend?

A: Albert Lea, Albert lea High School

Q: Who is your immediate family?

A: Jessie Indrelie, Mark Indrelie, Kylie Indrelie, Spencer Indrelie and Cole Indrelie

Q: Which sports do you play?

A: Soccer, wrestling

Q: What is your favorite part of playing your sport?

A: Being around my teammates

Q: What has playing that sport taught you?

A: To never give up

Q: What’s your favorite sports memory?

A: Having my mom as my coach

Q: How did you get started in your sport?

A: My brothers played when I was younger, and I wanted to do what they did

Q: What sports did your family members play?

A: Soccer, wrestling, track, rugby and basketball

Q: What are your sports-

related achievements?

A: Getting All-Conference in soccer and wrestling

Q: What are your sports-

related goals?

A: Going to state

Q: Who is your favorite professional athlete? Why?

A: Lionel Messi because I like the work he put in to become a good soccer player

Q: What are your college plans? Major?

A: Attend lineman school

Q: What is your favorite school subject?

A: Math

Q: Who is your favorite teacher?

A: Ms. Ebeling

Q: What are your hobbies?

A: Playing any kind of sport

Q: What is your dream job?

A: To become a professional soccer player

Q: What is your favorite TV show?

A: “Friends”

Q: What is an interesting fact about you?

A: I have gone rock climbing outside