Meet the Athlete: Madelynn Balfe

Age: 17

Parents: Bethany Skogheim and Dan Balfe

Where are you from? Albert Lea

Email newsletter signup

If from Albert Lea, which elementary school did you attend? Sibley

Favorite teacher of all time and why? Mrs. Richter because she is super nice and if I needed help with school work or life, she’s there.

Favorite book/author: “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Being involved in softball and volleyball and being a captain in both sports. It teaches me great leadership skills. A big accomplishment I’ve had through high school is being on the A or straight A honor roll every quarter.

What do you want to do after high school? I want to go to college and pursue to become a nurse.

What advice would you give to younger students in Albert Lea? I would say, make the most of your high school experience and go to as many school events you can. Those are some of the best experiences I’ve had in high school.