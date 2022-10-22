Minnesota girls speaking competition announces topic for upcoming year

Minnesota girls taking part in the third biennial Speaking Proudly oratory competition will focus on the topic, “Securing the Blessings of Liberty in 21st Century America.” Organizers of the event, which will be June 17 at the State Capitol, announced the topic Tuesday.

“We looked to the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution for the 2023 topic,” noted Sherie Wallace, a member of the Speaking Proudly Steering Committee, “We hope it will encourage competitors to consider what the blessings of liberty are and how they can be protected and nurtured for all Americans.”

The competition’s first-place winner will receive $2,000, and the second- and third-place finalists will receive $1,500 and $1,000, respectively. All competitors will speak once in the House of Representatives chamber and twice in other Capitol rooms. The final round will be in the Rotunda.

Speaking Proudly is a nonpartisan, nonprofit project of Metro Republican Women and is open to girls in grades nine through 12 who reside in or attend school in Minnesota.

“Girls from all types of schools — public, private, home, charter and other schools — are welcome to apply,” Wallace said.

For more information, visit speakingproudly.org.