Mitchel D. Hill

Mitchel Dean “Mitch” Hill, 66, lifelong resident of Ellendale, passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022, at Abbott Northview Hospital in Minneapolis, MN, following multiple health complications. Despite his survivor’s spirit, his body grew tired of fighting on this earth.

Born on Friday, November 25, 1955, in Owatonna, MN, he was the youngest son of the late Aubrey Hill and Mable (Root) Prescher. Following graduation from high school, Mitch continued his education and received his certification as a Laboratory Quality Control Technician. In addition to his work in the lab, Mitch was a member of the Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services support staff in the early 1970s and most recently, worked as a truck driver.

Mitch had a great love for fishing, classic rock music, and reading, especially Stephen King novels. Beloved by his family, Mitch enjoyed renting and watching movies with his nieces and nephews and taking them for yearly Christmas shopping trips to the “big mall in Burnsville”.

Left to cherish Mitchel’s memory are his brother, Rodger Hill, and his wife, Sue, of Ellendale; a sister-in-law, Charlotte Hill, of Texas; five nieces and nephews, including, Michael, of Texas, Christina, of Ellendale, Joel and his wife, Amy, of Texas, Vicki and her husband, Kory, of Ellendale, and Cassandra, of Geneva; many great-nieces and nephews; and numerous great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Aubrey Hill and Mable Prescher, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis and Douglas Hill.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA 22116.

A visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on October 19, 2022, at the Bonnerup Funeral Service, Ellendale Chapel in Ellendale, Minnesota. Interment will be at Geneva Cemetery.