Month of October is National Pork Month

October is National Pork Month. It is a time to celebrate and remember the hard-working farmers and producers who work in the pork industry. Hogs are one of the main sources of meat in the United States, and Minnesota is part of the thriving domestic pork market.

Minnesota is the second largest producer of hogs. The hog industry boosts the agricultural economy and is a large contributor to the overall state economy. The size and number of the Minnesota pork industries has decreased since 2012; however, the industry still provides thousands of jobs and generates billions in income to the overall state economy. According to the National Pork Producers Council, in 2021 the Minnesota sales from hog markets and pork processing generated more than $1.9 billion in personal income, more than 16.9 million pigs went to market, over $3.3 billion in value-added was created, and 33,984 jobs contributed to the economy.

Fun facts from the Minnesota Pork Producers Association

$7.28 billion in economic activity was generated thanks to Minnesota pork production in 2020

Gross sales in pork from Minnesota pig farms in 2020 was $2.2 billion

In addition to Minnesota pig farmers, raising pigs creates an additional 44,000 jobs like construction, trucking, feed milling, accounting, food processing, and more

The nutrients found in pig manure are used as natural fertilizers for Minnesota crop production and reduce the need for synthetic fertilizers

Jobs supported by the Minnesota Pork industry

According to the National Pork Producers Council, Minnesota hog farms and pork processors directly employed 11,431 workers and paid more than $629.8 million in total wages. Purchases in the pork industry indirectly supported 13,915 jobs and more than $849.2 million in personal earnings for Minnesota workers. Additionally, the impacts from employee spending included 8,638 additional jobs and more than $476 million in personal income earned. Most of these jobs are within the agriculture and manufacturing industries. Additional industries positively impacted are trucking, finance, insurance, real estate, trade, and other service sectors.

SMART nutrient management

NRCS works with farmers to develop nutrient management plans that optimize plant yields while reducing the amount of nutrients lost to the environment, where they can impact greenhouse gas emissions and air and water quality.

SMART Nutrient Management includes the 4Rs of nutrient stewardship — the right source, right method, right rate, and right timing — and emphasizes smart activities to reduce nutrient loss by Assessment of comprehensive, site-specific conditions.

A SMART Nutrient Management Plan considers all conditions on the farm and how they influence one another. It is tailored to the unique farm location, soil, climate, crops grown, management conditions and other site-specific factors. Check out http://www.nutrientstewardship.org/ for more information.