Moped reported stolen and other reports
Published 10:03 am Tuesday, October 11, 2022
A moped was reported stolen at 11:18 p.m. Monday at 1201 Garfield Ave. It was last seen at 2 p.m.
Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette
Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 9:44 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct
Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 11 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
Electric bike stolen
A black fat tire electric bike was reported stolen at 11:44 a.m. Monday at 801 S. Newton Ave.
Hit-and-run reported
A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:57 p.m. Monday at 2850 E. Main St.