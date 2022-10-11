Moped reported stolen and other reports

A moped was reported stolen at 11:18 p.m. Monday at 1201 Garfield Ave. It was last seen at 2 p.m.

Juvenile cited for marijuana, e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 9:44 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Juvenile cited for assault, disorderly conduct

Police cited one juvenile for fifth-degree assault and disorderly conduct at 11 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Electric bike stolen

A black fat tire electric bike was reported stolen at 11:44 a.m. Monday at 801 S. Newton Ave.

Hit-and-run reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 7:57 p.m. Monday at 2850 E. Main St.