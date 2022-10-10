Motorcyclist injured in crash on I-90 ramp

A 46-year-old motorcyclist was injured Sunday morning after his motorcycle went off the road on the eastbound Interstate 90 ramp from Freeborn County Road 46 in Hayward Township.

Dominick Jon Beach of Manly, Iowa, was taken by Mayo Ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for injuries deemed not life-threatening, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

Beach was driving a 2007 Honda motorcycle on the ramp at 10:34 a.m. when the wheel started to wobble, causing the motorcycle to go off the roadway.

Email newsletter signup

Beach was not wearing his helmet, and alcohol does not appear to be a factor.