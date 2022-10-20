MUNICIPAL ELECTION
Published 3:46 pm Thursday, October 20, 2022
NOTICE OF NON-PARTISAN GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION
Notice is hereby given that the Non-Partisan General Municipal Election will be
held in and for the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, on the 8th day of November, 2022.
The polls will be open between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. The following
offices will be voted upon in the Non-Partisan General Municipal Election on the 8th day
of November, 2022.
To Complete the Two-Year Term
Beginning January 1, 2023
Expiring January 6, 2025
First Ward Councilor
Nicholas Nesse
Rachel A.B. Christensen
Four-Year Term
Beginning January 1, 2023
Expiring January 4, 2027
Mayor
Rich Murray
Ryon McCamish
Second Ward Councilor
Larry J. Baker – Incumbent
Brian Beasley
Fourth Ward Councilor
Reid Olson – Incumbent
Sherri Rasmussen
Sixth Ward Councilor
Nick Ronnenberg
Brian “BJ” Anderson
The polling places for the 2022 Non-Partisan Municipal General Election shall be the
regularly established polling places of the City of Albert Lea, to wit:
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune: October 5, 2022 and October 19, 2022
BY: DAPHNEY MARAS
CITY CLERK