NOTICE OF NON-PARTISAN GENERAL MUNICIPAL ELECTION

Notice is hereby given that the Non-Partisan General Municipal Election will be

held in and for the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, on the 8th day of November, 2022.

The polls will be open between the hours of 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. The following

offices will be voted upon in the Non-Partisan General Municipal Election on the 8th day

of November, 2022.

To Complete the Two-Year Term

Beginning January 1, 2023

Expiring January 6, 2025

First Ward Councilor

Nicholas Nesse

Rachel A.B. Christensen

Four-Year Term

Beginning January 1, 2023

Expiring January 4, 2027

Mayor

Rich Murray

Ryon McCamish

Second Ward Councilor

Larry J. Baker – Incumbent

Brian Beasley

Fourth Ward Councilor

Reid Olson – Incumbent

Sherri Rasmussen

Sixth Ward Councilor

Nick Ronnenberg

Brian “BJ” Anderson

The polling places for the 2022 Non-Partisan Municipal General Election shall be the

regularly established polling places of the City of Albert Lea, to wit:

Published in the Albert Lea Tribune: October 5, 2022 and October 19, 2022

BY: DAPHNEY MARAS

CITY CLERK