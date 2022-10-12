New Mass servers in Wells

With the completion of an altar server training session with Fr. Gregory Havel, six students at St. Casimir’s School in Wells have completed the first stage to become Mass servers at St. Casimir Church. Beginning next week, the students will serve alongside a more experienced fifth- or sixth-grade server at the two weekday Masses that the students attend. Once they have served for a few Masses, they will be scheduled for the weekend Masses through the rectory. Providing Mass servers for the tri-parish is just one more way that the blessings of SCS extend beyond the school walls. The school congratulates these new servers and said their willingness to serve their parish and school is greatly appreciated. Provided