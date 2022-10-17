PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 22-080

(Ordinance Summary)

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING ARTICLE XII, TOBACCO

THE CITY COUNCIL

OF THE CITY OF

ALBERT LEA ORDAINS:

On October 10, 2022, the Albert Lea City Council had an official meeting and passed an Ordinance amending Article XII, Tobacco adding Edible Cannabinoid products to the ordinance.

The Minnesota Legislature adopted M.S. §151.72 at the end of the 2022 legislative session making it legal to sell certain edibles and beverages infused with tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the cannabis ingredient extracted from hemp. Additionally, restrictions of the age of possession were not included in the statute – only restrictions on the sale to persons under 21 years of age. The City Council deems it necessary to provide for the regulation of edible cannabinoid products in order to protect the public health safety and welfare and to ensure that edible cannabinoid products are sold in accordance with State Law.

This Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea on the 10th day of October, 2202.

Summary of this Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea this 10th day of October, 2022. The Ordinance will become effective upon publishing in the Albert

Lea Tribune.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

/s/

Daphney Maras

Secretary of the Council

Albert Lea Tribune:

Oct. 15, 2022

