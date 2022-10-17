PUBLIC NOTICE

ORDINANCE 22-082

(Ordinance Summary)

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING CHAPTER 50, ARTICLE I, SEC 50-0018 – ACCESSORY BUILDINGS, FENCES

AND SITE APPURTENANCES

Email newsletter signup

THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA ORDAINS:

On October 10, 2022, the Albert Lea City Council had an official meeting and passed an

Ordinance amending Chapter 50, Article I, Sec 50-0018 – Accessory Buildings, Fences and Site Appurtenances. This amendment defines materials suitable and allowed for constructing a fence as well as materials that are not allowed. The expectation is that this amendment will reduce the number of nuisance complaints pertaining to drywall, plywood, scrap metal and other inadequate fencing materials.

In addition, the amendment will increase the maximum size and number of accessory structures allowed.

This Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea on the 10th day of October, 2202.

Summary of this Ordinance was adopted by the City Council of the City of Albert Lea this 10th day of October, 2022. The Ordinance will become effective upon publishing in the Albert

Lea Tribune.

A complete copy of this Ordinance is available for inspection and copying at the Albert Lea City Hall located at 221 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007; or for a mailed or emailed copy call the City Clerk at (507) 377-4335.

/s/

Daphney Maras

Secretary of the Council

Albert Lea Tribune:

Oct. 15, 2022

ORDINANCE 22-082