Paid political letter: Education Association Executive Council endorses school board candidates 

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, October 25, 2022

By Submitted

The election for school board is going to be very important this year, and that is why the Albert Lea Education Association has screened and endorsed candidates for the first time. For their commitment to collective bargaining and their expertise in education, the ALEA Executive Council endorses Jane Kepple Johnson, Dave Klatt, Kim Nelson and Gary Schindler.

Al Helgerson

president

Albert Lea Education 

Association Executive Council

