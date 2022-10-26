Paid political letter: Elect proven community leaders to A.L. school board

Elect school board members who strongly support public education and have the experience to keep Albert Lea Area Schools a thriving community asset where children develop into “engaged citizens and lifelong learners.”

To promote this mission, Gary Schindler, Jane Kepple Johnson, Kim Nelson and Dave Klatt are the four names that stand out on the ballot for school board.

Gary Schindler and Jane Kepple Johnson have decades of combined service in public education and will be exemplary additions to our local school board.

I have volunteered with Gary Schindler in multiple organizations, and he is excellent at working with others, listening to feedback and reaching carefully-researched, pragmatic decisions.

I had the privilege of collaborating with Jane Kepple Johnson on Save Our Healthcare communications a number of years ago, and I admire her sharp, yet gracious editing skills. She was a clear-sighted and focused advocate for patients, and, as a former educator, she’ll be a superb advocate for students and their families on the school board.

Kim Nelson and Dave Klatt, the incumbents on the ballot, have provided steady leadership during the unprecedented challenges of the past 2 1/2 years. I am grateful for their service and experience, and their commitment to continue serving.

Let’s keep our weight behind solid public education and elect proven community leaders to our local school board. Please vote for Schindler, Kepple Johnson, Nelson and Klatt.

Jennifer Vogt-Erickson

Albert Lea