Paid political letter: Ettinger will work on issues important to district

I am writing this letter in support of Jeff Ettinger (DFL-MN-01). Jeff Ettinger was CEO of Hormel for years, with deep ties to our district. Ettinger supports a woman’s right to reproductive medical care, student loan interest reform and marijuana legalization, tax and regulation. He will work hard on all issues important to this district and has impressive experience and knowledge.

When the Roe v. Wade majority decision was written by Justice Blackmun in 1973, the intent was to catch the law up with medical science. Justice Blackmun had been legal counsel for Mayo Clinic for years before being confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court. Abortion care is health care.

Republicans, including Finstad (R-MN-01), support denying pregnant women medical care and choice. A woman’s choice of reproductive care is between her and her doctor. In Republican states, 10-year-old rape victims have already been forced to flee across state lines like a criminal to obtain medical care. Republicans are attempting to imprison the doctor who provided medical care to the raped child.

Email newsletter signup

Republicans have passed laws outlawing all abortion care and have made it clear they intend to outlaw abortion nationwide if they gain control of Congress. Women with ectopic pregnancies and spontaneous abortions (i.e., miscarriages) have already unnecessarily died or lost their uterus due to Republicans outlawing reproductive care based only on their personal religious and political views.

When a woman has a miscarriage in a Republican state, doctors cannot perform the needed medical procedure, due to Republican laws outlawing reproductive care of pregnant women. Not all religions or citizens agree with Republicans that women and girls are not persons with rights.

The first thing Finstad did when he got to Congress was write a letter opposing student loan interest reform. When a person has $20,000 in a savings account, they receive less than $2 per year in interest. When a student graduates with $20,000 taken out in student loans, with 5% interest compounded daily over 10 years, a student can end up paying $13,000 or more in interest alone. A student might repay $33,000 on a $20,000 student loan. The student loan debt crisis is hurting our economy, college students, families and society.

Finstad opposes President Biden helping our economy by taking steps to reduce the crushing student loan debt burden. Everything is fully paid for by having the very wealthy pay a bit in taxes, like we all do. No tax increases for anyone making less than $400,000 per year. Finstad also voted against the Inflation Reducation Act. Republicans of 2022 oppose solving problems and helping the American people. Republicans weren’t always this way, but they are now.

For marijuana, DFL candidates including Ettinger, Walz, Simon and Ellison support legalizing, taxing and regulating marijuana. Republicans oppose marijuana legalization.

Vote for DFL candidates Jeff Ettinger, Tim Walz, Steve Simon and Keith Ellison in 2022. Thank you.

Lisa Sharpe

Albert Lea