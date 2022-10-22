Paid political letter: Herman a dedicated, tireless leader

On Nov. 8, I am asking you to show your support and reelect District 5 County Commissioner Ted Herman. I have known Ted for over 20 years, and I know how hard he has been working for all the citizens of Freeborn County. Long before his election two years ago, Ted was focused on the issues that affect us in Freeborn County. I witnessed him immediately go to work to help all of us as soon as he was sworn into office. Over the past two years, he has been a part of numerous committees and has personally attended dozens if not hundreds of meetings across the area and state. Ted testified as an expert in front of the Minnesota Senate Committee to keep our driver’s exam office in Freeborn County, and he was successful as it remains here today. He is also a member of the ALEDA board and a voting member on the Greater Jobs Board. He is also very proud of the fact that he helped in lowering our current county tax levy from 5% to 3.26%.

Ted is a very talented, dedicated and tireless leader who has served as a police officer for over 25 years in Albert Lea. Ted has the highest ethical standards, works well with people and is a very likable guy. He knows what matters and how to get the job done for all the citizens and businesses in Freeborn County. When I have asked him how he votes on any issue, his response is simply “whatever is best for the citizens of Freeborn County.”

A vote for Ted Herman on Nov. 8 is a vote for yourself and Freeborn County.

Dave Klatt

Albert Lea