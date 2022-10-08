Paid political letter: Herman dedicated to public service

From my continued observation, Freeborn County District 5 Commissioner Ted Herman continues to serve with esteem, while representing the values promoted during his career with the Albert Lea Police Department.

• Respect: Success is based upon mutual respect garnered and nourished in cooperation with those that he serves. Ted believes in treating everyone with respect and strives to make the citizens proud of their community.

• Integrity: Ted’s decisions are guided by a strong ethical process based upon the law enforcement code of ethics, laws and his sense of doing the right thing. He acts in ways that bring honor to his elected position and builds trust, confidence and respect with the community and people he serves.

Email newsletter signup

• Accountability: Ted is a leader and innovator. He is committed to helping county government reach their full potential.

Ted pledges his accountability to the public he serves, to the rule of the law and to the goal of fair, proactive, effective and constitutional representation. He is committed to creating a culture in which he and officials alike hold themselves and each other to the highest standards of conduct.

• Service: Freeborn County government is only one part of the community. Ted works in partnership with the community members, organizations and other agencies to solve problems and create safe and healthy neighborhoods. He provides service to our citizens in a professional and efficient manner. He is easily recognized and approachable for advice, counsel or just to listen. He values his contact with the public. Ted welcomes and encourages feedback to find ways to improve his service.

I’m proud to support Commissioner Herman’s continued service.

J.D. Carlson

Albert Lea