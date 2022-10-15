Paid political letter: Hinnenkamp will work for southern Minnesota

Mary Hinnenkamp has worked circles around Peggy Bennett in the campaign for Minnesota House 23A. Mary has knocked on over 14,000 doors in our district, going out and meeting voters face-to-face and listening to their concerns. She has put her ear to the ground in all 24 towns in our district.

Mary will roll up her sleeves in St. Paul and work hard to bring back funding for local projects. That means streets, wastewater treatment plants, bridges, lake dredging, trail extensions and other important upgrades for public benefit.

Pursuing funding from the state helps keep our property taxes lower, and Mary is the candidate with the energy to go for it. She will champion our city and county leaders’ priorities in St. Paul.

Peggy Bennett walked away from bringing additional funding back to our district this year, to the disappointment of city leaders. If you watch the recent debate on KSMQ, you will see that Bennett’s No. 1 concern is crime in Minneapolis because she is obediently following her party-assigned talking points. We need a representative who is focused on our issues here.

Mary will work for us. She will be a strong, independent voice for high quality of life in southern Minnesota. Please give Mary your vote.

Bob Goldman

Albert Lea