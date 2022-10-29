Paid political letter: Hinnenkamp works for the common good

I just voted for Mary Hinnenkamp. Given all the election deniers and those who continue to implicitly assert some kind of lurking voter fraud, my putting my ballot in the mail was a sobering but treasured experience.

Mary Hinnenkamp, not an election denier, has a long history in Freeborn County embracing the value of education. She’s a grassroots candidate growing up on her family farm and knowing the value of hard work. With her family she gathered rocks in the field. She knows what it means to work at the “ground” level.

Mary values the input of all residents of District 23A. All of us contribute to collecting rocks for the sake of the common good. Mary seeks to lead a bottom-up approach to politics. She listens to constituents and doesn’t promote an “us against them” ideology. All voices are important for the sake of the common good.

I’m excited that Mary made the commitment to serve the District 23A residents, a “ground” level candidacy.

Joel Erickson

Albert Lea