Paid political letter: Jeff Strom for sheriff

Having served as a long-time elected official and department head, as well as interim county administrator three times, I am in the unique position to express my opinion regarding the upcoming sheriff’s election.

Our current sheriff recently said his office was unable to provide 24-hour coverage and protection to the county’s citizens due to a staffing shortage. Why is it that the Albet Lea Police Department is fully staffed, while the Sheriff’s Office has consistently had multiple positions open? Don’t tell me it’s about the wages. That’s not the sole, nor primary issue. It takes strong leadership and innovative ideas to provide a positive environment, aggressive recruitment, training and supervision of staff, as well as a solid retention plan to ensure an effective and efficiently operated sheriff’s office. Jeff Strom possesses the leadership qualities and relevant experience to get the job done. He has a proven track record based on his years in law enforcement.

It’s been said Jeff isn’t part of the current sheriff’s department so he shouldn’t be elected. Our last two sheriffs, who came from within the department, sued Freeborn County four times for higher wages. Jeff’s opponent said he couldn’t promise he would not sue the county. Jeff Strom isn’t concerned about the salary. He’s running for office for the right reasons — to provide more responsive and effective law enforcement for all of Freeborn County. There’s a saying that goes, “If you always do what you’ve always done, you will always get what you have always gotten.” It’s time for a change. It’s time to elect Jeff Strom Freeborn County sheriff.

Kelly Callahan

Albert Lea