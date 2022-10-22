Paid political letter: Law enforcement urges vote for Dornink, Bennett, Mueller

Minnesota’s largest police association, representing over 10,000 rank and file law enforcement officers, enthusiastically supports the re-election of Sen. Gene Dornink, Rep. Peggy Bennett and Rep. Patricia Mueller. They will always promote public safety proposals that keep communities safe.

Rising crime is a statewide problem, and we must restore public safety in our communities. That starts with respecting police as partners and holding violent criminals accountable. These candidates will make sure our public safety officials have the support, resources and policies that provide for a safer, stronger community for everyone.

That’s why the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association supports and endorses Gene Dornink, Peggy Bennett and Patricia Mueller. We hope you will join us in voting for them.

Email newsletter signup

Brian Peters

executive director

Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association