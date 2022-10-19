Paid political letter: Schindler brings experience to school board

I have known Gary Schindler for many years, and I am delighted that he is running for the District 241 school board.

Gary has spent his career in education and brings a wide range of experience as a teacher and administrator. I especially appreciate the insight he brings in areas of technical education, as well as traditional college courses.

Gary has proven that he is a leader and that he can work with people in all walks of life.

Email newsletter signup

Please join me in voting for Gary Schindler for our school board.

Mark Anderson

Albert Lea