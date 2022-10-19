Paid political letter: Schindler brings experience to school board

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, October 18, 2022

By Submitted

I have known Gary Schindler for many years, and I am delighted that he is running for the District 241 school board. 

Gary has spent his career in education and brings a wide range of experience as a teacher and administrator. I especially appreciate the insight he brings in areas of technical education, as well as traditional college courses.

Gary has proven that he is a leader and that he can work with people in all walks of life.

Please join me in voting for Gary Schindler for our school board. 

Mark Anderson

Albert Lea

