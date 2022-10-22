Paid political letter: Schindler has leadership, enthusiasm

I believe that the election of Gary to the District 241 school board will provide a solid, dedicated member to the board. Gary has the experience, discipline and patience to carry out and support programs that will benefit and strengthen the district’s education system. He has solid experience in education, due to his being an educator in the Riverland Community College system, from which he recently retired. Gary is a doer. He adds leadership, enthusiasm and dedication to many nonprofit programs and volunteer groups in our community. As a member of the Albert Lea Lions Club, I have witnessed the enthusiasm and leadership Gary has brought to our club. There is no doubt in my mind that he will do the same as a member of the District 241 board. Please join me in voting on Nov. 8 for Gary Schindler, District 241 school board.

James Broberg

Albert Lea