Paid political letter: Schindler is positive, has can-do spirit

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022

By Submitted

I am writing to encourage you to vote for Gary Schindler for District 241 school board. I have known Gary for many years through his involvement in ACT (community theater), Grace Lutheran Church and as a financial aid counselor.

 These are qualities I think are important for a school board member. I am very confident in Gary’s ability to serve, and I urge you to join me in support of him. 

Karen Hendrickson

Albert Lea

