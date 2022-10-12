Paid political letter: Schindler is positive, has can-do spirit
Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022
I am writing to encourage you to vote for Gary Schindler for District 241 school board. I have known Gary for many years through his involvement in ACT (community theater), Grace Lutheran Church and as a financial aid counselor.
These are qualities I think are important for a school board member. I am very confident in Gary’s ability to serve, and I urge you to join me in support of him.
Karen Hendrickson
Albert Lea