Paid political letter: Schindler is positive, has can-do spirit

I am writing to encourage you to vote for Gary Schindler for District 241 school board. I have known Gary for many years through his involvement in ACT (community theater), Grace Lutheran Church and as a financial aid counselor.

These are qualities I think are important for a school board member. I am very confident in Gary’s ability to serve, and I urge you to join me in support of him.

Karen Hendrickson

Email newsletter signup

Albert Lea