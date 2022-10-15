Paid political letter: Schindler will work together for benefit of students

I encourage residents of District 241 to vote for Gary Schindler for school board.

I have known Gary for over 30 years. He is a knowledgeable and dedicated member of our community. He is active in the Albert Lea Lions Club, the Freeborn County Historical Society and other community projects. Many of you have heard his history presentations at the Historical Society or our local nursing homes. I am pleased that he is running for a position on the school board and will be happy to vote for him.

Gary has worked in education for over 40 years in everything from K-12 to college. He has experience as a teacher, counselor, administrator and coach. He will be able to bring a broad and well-informed perspective to the school board.

Gary will work together with students, faculty, staff, families, administration and the community for the benefit of our students and schools.

Please join me in voting for Gary Schindler for District 241 school board.

John Peterson

Albert Lea