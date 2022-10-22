Paid political letter: Strom a candidate with integrity, honesty and experience

I support Jeff Strom for sheriff of Freeborn County because his public service for over 30 years has demonstrated his commitment and leadership for the good of all. Jeff is a person with integrity and strong ethics. He is hardworking and honest. Jeff treats everyone equally with respect and listens to everyone without judgment. Jeff works as a community law enforcement officer as well as a community member to strengthen our community and provide safety for all. His commitment as a collaborator in so many community-based partnerships brings people together, whether that be the Multidisciplinary Community Child Protection Team, the Crime Victims Crisis Center, the English and Spanish-speaking Citizens Academy, the Senior Center, the United Way, Community Connection homeless event and many more. Jeff’s proactive initiatives strengthen our community from youth to seniors and is not only a duty; it’s Jeff’s dedication to public service.

Voting for Jeff will give Freeborn County a leader who will work for all its residents.

Please vote for Jeff Strom for sheriff of Freeborn County.

Linda Lares

Albert Lea