Paid political letter: Support candidates who support rights

We are two weeks from Election Day. Many of you don’t believe our democracy as we’ve known it for almost 250 years is seriously at risk — if not this election but certainly by 2024. The Dobbs decision by SCOTUS was the first salvo. I understand many Christians believe Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided, but it has been part of the Constitution for almost 50 years. But Justice Thomas has publicly said they will not stop at Roe. They will soon go after birth control and in vitro fertilization (IVF), both of which thousands of couples have relied on to plan their families.

Thomas has said they will go after same-sex marriage. But most insidiously, GOP minority leader and some GOP senators will go after Social Security and Medicare if and when they get control of Congress. They are planning to put the full credit of the United States in jeopardy to try and force Democrats to make cuts in these two cherished programs paid for by millions of workers with their payroll taxes for decades. SS and MC Aare not an entitlement! We paid for them.

If you want to save the benefits we have, I beg you to vote for Democrats up and down the ballot. Our country is at stake. Republicans who are MAGA are not your parent’s or grandparent’s Republican Party. They are Trump’s party, and they will not stop until they’ve taken away all of our rights.

Patti Kimble

Emmons