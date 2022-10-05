Paid political letter: Support Schindler for school board 

Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, October 4, 2022

By Submitted

On Nov. 8, I will be voting for Gary Schindler, as he is one of the best candidates running for a seat on the District 241 school board! Gary is qualified in all the aspects that you need to be a great school board member. He has the experience in education, leadership, enthusiasm, and I could go on and on. I currently serve with him on the Freeborn County Historical Museum & Village Board, which he is a great asset there. His commitment to this position goes without saying. Please vote with me on Nov. 8 for Gary Schindler, District 241 School Board!

Dave Mullenbach

Albert Lea

