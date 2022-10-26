Paid political letter: Take a step back and look at the country

I received our financial statement yesterday and once again saw a major loss in our investments. Our retirement and our grandchildren’s college funds are down 18% in one year! If you add in inflation, we are down 26% in one year. We can’t afford this president and his administration. President Biden is well on his way to being the worst president in American history.

Anyone voting for the Democratic Party this November is voting for:

– Open borders, causing fentanyl epidemic, terrorist entry and our infrastructure stressed to the limit.

– Lawlessness caused by defunding police, setting no bail policies and resulting in high crime rate.

– Record high gas prices, even with the depletion of our strategic fuel reserves.

– The highest inflation in 40-plus years, which has caused supply chain issues.

– Loss of respect in the eyes of the world after our withdrawal from Afghanistan, our reaction to the invasion of Ukraine and China threatening Taiwan.

– Cancel culture. The corruption of the Justice Department and FBI in gestapo-like attacks on President Trump and others, along with the failure to investigate Hillary Clinton and the Biden family regarding their ties to China.

Anyone thinking of voting Democrat in November needs to take a step back and look at what has happened to this country since the current administration took over. My wife and I and our children paid our student loans and now are paying for others. This was a blatant vote-buying move.

Finally, I would like to thank the many people who have had the courage to write letters stating their belief in the tenants this country was founded on. And I say courage as it seems anyone stating conservative opinions in this country are under attack.

Tony Rogness

Albert Lea