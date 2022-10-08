Paid political letter: There’s not a better candidate than Schindler for school board

It is with great pleasure that I write this letter to endorse Gary Schindler as a candidate for the Albert Lea District 241 school board. I’ve known Gary for many years. He shares his passions and knowledge in so many ways:

• Passion for education: His education includes courses in higher ed leadership beyond his master’s degree. Even after his retirement as dean of students and chief accreditation officer at Riverland Community College, he continues to teach.

• Passion for history: Serving on the Freeborn County Historical Museum and Village board. He also shares his love of history through his many different presentations to various groups throughout the community. His presentations are well prepared, knowledgeable and presented with humor.

• Passion for community through his service/leadership on the Naeve Foundation Board, as well as the Freeborn County Chamber Foundation. He has also served on the Grace Lutheran Church Council and continues his service on the personnel committee.

Without question, Gary clearly understands the critical connection between high school and vocational/higher education. As a school board member, he will bring this expertise to our students.

Please consider Gary Schindler when going to the polls in November. As a previous administrator in the Albert Lea school district, I have no doubt that he will represent our students and families with the knowledge, caring and compassion that is necessary. I don’t believe there is a better, more qualified candidate for our Albert Lea school board than Gary Schindler.

Corrine Tims

Albert Lea