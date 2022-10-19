Paid political letter: Will you support the craziness or those who are level-headed?

As little as two years ago, I am willing to bet not many Americans heard of the Proud Boys, QAnon, Oath Keepers, etc.

Did you know QAnon followers believe Oprah Winfrey, Tom Hanks, Hillary Clinton and others drink the blood of babies? They believe JFK Jr. is not dead and that he is going to come out in public and be Donald Trump’s running mate in 2024. Also they believe the coronavirus is a hoax.

The last couple of Donald Trump’s rallies, guess who was wearing a QAnon pin? If you guessed Donald you are correct.

Email newsletter signup

Bennett, Jenson and Dornink all support Trump, his insurrection and his big lie. Think about that for a bit.

Who do you want running our state? People who believe and support this nonsense or people who support education, a woman’s right to decide her own health care, people who believe that global warming is a real problem and that big business and the extremely wealthy pay their fair share like our DFL ticket Mary Hinnenkamp, Tim Walz and Brandon Lawhead.

These election deniers who believe the big lie put party ahead of country. Any sane person that watches videos from the Jan. 6 insurrection where people were killed, can clearly see it was violent.

After watching it on TV for almost four hours, what do Trump and his followers say? “Just some protesters, peaceful, go home now we love you.”

I would sure like to hear one person give me some facts on how they think the election was truly stolen. Over 60 court cases and nothing! Please explain to me — give me some proof.

I ask, are you going to vote for the disrespectful craziness or vote for people who are level-headed getting back to making this a country where we are proud to treat each other with respect?

Al Helgerson

Albert Lea