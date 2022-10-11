Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster available at Mayo Clinic Health System

Mayo Clinic Health System is now offering appointments to receive a Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccination at clinic locations in Albert Lea, Austin, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Kasson, Lake City, Lake Mills, New Richland, Owatonna, Plainview, Red Wing, Rochester, Wells and Zumbrota.

Bivalent COVID-19 boosters protect against the original COVID-19 virus and two strains of the omicron variant that continue to be prevalent in the U.S.

“Since late last year, omicron continues to be the dominant strain of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Robert Albright Jr., regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System – Southeast Minnesota. “Especially now that most people aren’t wearing masks, it’s important that everyone who is eligible gets vaccinated to protect people who are at high risk for severe illness. We are concerned about the high number of positive tests, and protecting our communities and ourselves remains our number one job. Please make time to be vaccinated.”

To be eligible for a bivalent COVID-19 booster, patients must:

Be age 12 or older.

Have received a Pfizer, Moderna, Novavax or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) primary vaccination series, booster or third dose more than two months ago.

The bivalent COVID-19 booster is approved for immunocompromised patients if they meet the eligibility criteria for age and a primary vaccination series.