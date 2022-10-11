Pheasant hunting opens this weekend

The Minnesota pheasant hunting season opens at 9 a.m., Saturday. Hunters should check regulations before they head out into the field. Pheasant hunters ages 16 to 64 must purchase a small game license and pheasant stamp. Also, all pheasant hunters must wear at least one visible article of clothing above the waist that is blaze orange or pink. Bag and possession limits, pheasant transportation requirements, a hunting prospects map and more information are available on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources pheasant hunting page (mndnr.gov/Hunting/Pheasant).

Anyone curious about learning how hunt pheasants can watch a recorded DNR webinar about pheasant hunting strategies, techniques and how to get started, on the DNR website (mndnr.gov/FishWildlife/Outreach/index.html#tab-1-2).