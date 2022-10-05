Police investigating shooting in Albert Lea

Albert Lea police are investigating after a shooting Tuesday night in the North Broadway parking lot downtown.

No one was injured.

Police responded at 9:43 p.m. to the parking lot, at 201 N. Broadway, after a possible shooting. Dispatchers also received several other 911 calls with similar information.

A press release stated when officers arrived, they determined that a shooting had taken place, collected evidence at the scene and interviewed several witnesses.

Officers determined that no one was struck by the gunfire, though one vehicle was damaged.

Police stated after initial investigation, it appears that the victim and the shooter knew each other.

No arrests have been made, and the case remains under investigation.

The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.