Progress on Freeborn and Pillsbury avenues

The city gave the following update this week on construction projects in the city:

Freeborn and Pillsbury avenues

The contractor laid the rock base this week for the pavement on Pillsbury. Crews started installing curbs and gutters on both streets, and will soon install the first of two pavement layers.

East Main Street

Crews this week worked on streetlights, curbs, gutters and sidewalk between Marshall Street and Prospect Avenue. This work will continue next week. On the east end of the project, storm sewer work resumed east of 777th Avenue and the contractor started paving the pedestrian trail.