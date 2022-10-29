Q&A with the candidates for Freeborn County Board of Commissioners

District 1

Julie Ackland

Q: What do you think are your greatest assets to bring to the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners?

I have farmed for 40 years. We have finished feeder pigs and raised sheep. We also have done crop farming. I have written grants and administrative policy. I have a Bachelor of Science degree in urban studies. I have completed work on a Master of Science degree in rehabilitation counseling, mini MBA in economic development and a mini MBA in nonprofit management. I have had 25 years experience in running government programs. I understand how the people in the different departments of the county would like to be able to develop their own policies. I spent 14 years in charge of other people’s money. These people were very low income, so I know how to manage money responsibly.

Q: What are some things you think the county does well at and should continue?

I attended the county tax forfeiture sale. I thought they did a good job with this considering the large attendance.

Q: What are some things you think the county needs to improve on or change?

It has been reported to me that we need more help providing mental health services to the younger people in our community.

Q: What are the top issues facing your district, and what are your suggestions for how to solve them?

We have witnessed the decline of population of Albert Lea and surrounding rural towns. Since people seem to like to live in rural areas, maybe we could attract remote workers. District 1 has the Manchester Hartland Telephone company; they buried fiber cable in 2010. They cover Manchester and Hartland and some of the surrounding rural area. Manchester Hartland Telephone Company said there are still areas that do not have good service. Clarks Grove has a choice of three internet providers.

One of the major problems would be self-employed people having to purchase medical insurance. They have to pay large amounts with big deductibles. We have to elect people to represent us that want people to have reasonable medical coverage.

Q: What are some things you would like to accomplish by the end of your term (if elected)?

I would like a program to help people buy solar panels. I would also like to develop a low-interest loan program for people to repair their houses. I have heard that there are many houses in Albert Lea that are in disrepair. Where I work, the Austin HRA has developed a 2% loan program designed to help elderly people stay in their homes.

Q: The lack of road funding is a major issue in Freeborn County and most other communities in Minnesota. What can the county do to address the ongoing need of road repairs and lack of funding?

Make sure that we hire legislators that can pass bills and get money from the state to help with the funding.

Q: What can the county do to bring in economic development to Freeborn County?

Use tax increment financing to create incentives. Create other tax incentives for new business. Develop a good broadband network so people can work from home if needed to. Albert Lea is a rural service hub area. It is close to highways, and people access Albert Lea for their health care. We could look at promoting tourism in several different areas. I wrote a grant application for a barn quilt trail for the Freeborn County area. This barn quilt trail would have been in District 1. Also we could look at having bison at Helmer Myre Park. Finishing the bike trail for abandoned railroad track by Manchester would be another plus. This is also located in District 1. We could check and see if they are going to renew the Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge Grant Program administered by the USDA.

Q: Do you agree with the county’s decisions in the last five years on county taxes? What would you continue or do differently if elected?

If the county needs money to operate, they are going to have to keep on receiving tax money. It must be important that taxes are not so high so that senior citizens can not afford to stay in their homes. The county has offered a generous five-year abatement program for people that build new houses. Maybe they could still offer the program but not offer as much of an incentive.

Brad Edwin

Q: What do you think are your greatest assets to bring to the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners?

My career experiences bring insight and value, enabling me to represent the people that elected me in the best way possible. I have been involved in business administration my entire life. I have owned my own business since 2005. Having hands-on experience of creating and working within a budget is invaluable. My prior work experience also gained me a wealth of knowledge in finances, customer service and building a team. In the private sector companies must be profitable in order to keep their doors open. In government that translates into being able to control expenses so it does not create additional hardships for the taxpayer. I also believe that having a team that works together towards a common goal and building that bench is very important. Recognizing every individual has something to offer brings everyone together working towards a common goal, making Freeborn County the best place to work and live.

Q: What are some things you think the county does well at and should continue?

I believe every department does its job well and I will share a few examples: Our Environmental Services department led by Mark Goskeson, in their new location, are now helping clean up our communities by collecting hazardous waste. Sue Yost and her Public Health staff worked very hard to guide our county through the pandemic, and that work continues. Our probation department, with Lyndon Stinson as their leader, has stepped up to the current challenge of working to help juveniles that have struggled because of the disruption in daily routines created by the pandemic. Sheriff Freitag and his team have gone out of their way to keep our county safe. Personnel shortages that have affected departments across the country have placed additional burdens on our staff to cover extra hours. The next time you see a law enforcement officer in public be sure to thank them for their dedication.

I could share positive stories for every department and how they have come to the plate to make our county a better place to live. As a county board it is our task to give all these departments the tools they need to get their job done It is also a county commissioner’s job to instill in the various departments the passion to find ways to continue providing services in the most efficient way possible.

Q: What are some things you think the county needs to improve on or change?

We have an excellent opportunity to bring our county team back together with the hiring of a new county administrator. Teamwork is the bedrock of creating a culture that enables everyone to have input and thrive. This is so important for the citizens of our county. By instilling respect, fairness and trust we can empower people to do great things. Proper leadership can motivate and create a work environment that leads to improvement in services and innovative ideas which will then save tax dollars. Additional qualities I look for in a good leader are honesty, a positive attitude and communication skills which must include knowing when to listen. A good leader has defined goals, holds people accountable and gives constructive feedback. A “great” leader leads by example. The proper person leading the team creates a positive atmosphere and instills in our department heads and supervisors the same leadership qualities, which has a snowball effect on everyone and everything we provide.

Q: What are the top issues facing your district, and what are your suggestions for how to solve them?

Maintaining a manageable budget will be the biggest issue as we move forward. Inflation has caused the price of the materials we require to operate to increase dramatically. From fuel for our vehicles and gravel for our roads to paper for our offices, the cost of doing business has gone up. We will be tasked with finding ways to continue to provide what is needed and required to keep our county safe, maintains our infrastructure and services functioning at the highest level. This will take dedication and hard work by the board, administration and department heads.

I also want to share that along with the big issues, that affect the pockets of every taxpayer in the county, there is also the day-to-day issues. Every concern is unique and has its own problems and fixes. One city was challenged with the possibility of having to hire their own prosecuting attorney for certain misdemeanors. This would have been unaffordable for a city of this size and made their community less safe. I was able to reach out to our state Rep. Peggy Bennett and utilized her resources on statute interpretation, enabling me to work with our county attorney to resolve this issue. I have worked with other cities, townships and individuals on their concerns. Each and every one of these concerns are important to me, and I make it a priority to find a solution or connect them with the right sources to find a solution. I have been and will continue to be available for anyone at anytime in not only my district but anywhere in the county.

Q: What are some things you would like to accomplish by the end of your term (if elected)?

Developing a long-term strategic plan is at the top of my list. It is something we do not currently have in place. A big part of this will be to create a plan for growing our county and the communities within. It will take coordinated effort from local governments and other organizations such as ALEDA, Greater Jobs and the Freeborn County Chamber to find ways to make our county attractive to businesses that want to invest in our community.

Another part of this strategic plan will include input from our county department heads and staff and what they see as future goals. Where will they want their departments and the services they provide to be in one year, five years and 10? What will be required to accomplish those goals? Each department head and their staff have the insight and foresight to make this an even better place to live.

We have witnessed growth in our county with the addition of some new business and expansion of some existing business. Some other projects that are in the works that I would like to see completed are the long overdue maintenance and repairs to our Government Center and other buildings, improvements and upgrades to our fairgrounds, the UP Trail going from Albert Lea to Hartland and pursuing the multi-use emergency shelter in the southeast portion of Albert Lea.

Q: The lack of road funding is a major issue in Freeborn County and most other communities in Minnesota. What can the county do to address the ongoing need of road repairs and lack of funding?

Our roads are something everyone uses, and this infrastructure is critical to our county. We have one of the most extensive county road systems in the state for our size. We also have a shortfall each year of approximately 2 million dollars for what we would like to accomplish versus what we are able to do. We have an excellent county engineer in Phil Wacholz. He has come up with ways to prolong the life of some roads and is very innovative in his approach. He also has a great team led by Chad Bendickson that work very hard taking care of our road infrastructure. We recently increased the wheelage tax, and these additional funds will help maintain our roads. State and federal dollars are also a big part of road and bridge funding. It seems at times that many of these state and federal dollars go to major projects in the metro areas and we are an afterthought. We need to become more proactive with our legislators in procuring more from state and federal dollars. As a county commissioner getting to know and building a relationship with our legislators at the state and federal level is imperative.

Q: What can the county do to bring in economic development to Freeborn County?

Putting together the proper individuals, groups and organizations will be the way to accomplish this goal. This team needs to explore ways to make our communities and county more appealing to businesses that are looking for a place to start, or expand. Local government can come up with incentives that may attract new business or give established businesses the incentive to grow. This will take innovation and dedication. Every county is working hard to attract new business and jobs to their area so we must be aggressive in our approach. We have to be able to think outside the box to make our county the most attractive. If you look at all we have to offer and what has recently been accomplished we are the best place to work, live and raise a family. We must also look at the land and infrastructure that we have available. Every business wants an area that is site ready, adequate in size, with easy access to transportation routes and has the necessary infrastructure such as water and sewer. We need to work with developers and investors so when an opportunity presents itself we are ready.

Q:Do you agree with the county’s decisions in the last five years on county taxes? What would you continue or do differently if elected?

I will say that over the past two years that I have been involved in setting the county budget, we have done a very good job of reviewing the services that are needed and required and exploring ways to maintain or reduce current costs. I have personally sat in on preliminary budget meetings with administration and department heads to listen and also, when appropriate, share ideas. We have a current budget of approximately 64 million dollars. Of that 64 million, approximately 40% is raised through our local tax levy. As with any business payroll and benefits are the largest expense item. With inflation being what it is today we were able to negotiate a very acceptable increase in our pay scale for the next three years. It is important that we maintain levy increases at a steady, manageable level so as not to place an undue burden on the citizens of this county. If we consider current inflation levels and the rising cost of materials, fuel and other commodities that the county utilizes to function we have been successful in controlling that levy and not passing along large increases. It will be challenging in the next year or two to create a budget that enables us to accomplish our needs and maintains increases in taxes at an acceptable level. Creating and working within a budget over the next couple years will be challenging but with my past experience in creating and working within a budget I am up to the challenge.

District 2

Dawn C Kaasa

Q: What do you think are your greatest assets to bring to the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners?

I understand the importance of being fiscally responsible with the taxpayers’ money. I know the importance of team work and reasonable negotiating skills needed on a board to achieve goals. I enjoy working with others and am not afraid to ask questions and learn.

I have worked together with others on several boards and committees thru the years, and have worked in the private sector all my life. I will bring to the board an understanding of the issues that people have in working hard to go by all the rules and regulations of government when farming, starting a business or building a home.

Q: What are some things you think the county does well at and should continue?

I think our county — overall – is a great place to raise a family, it has a nice blend of industry and agriculture. We have a “neighbors helping neighbors” spirit. Also, most, appreciate our law enforcement and show gratitude and respect to our veterans. Which I believe is vital to a safe and caring community.

Q: What are some things you think the county needs to improve on or change?

I would like to see us think outside the box more for funding of projects. Investigate creative ways to fund needed items like we are with the new tornado shelter — tapping FEMA funds. Which I am very excited about!

If there are other grants or creative FEMA-type funding for more projects we should try to help fund them without, or at a minimum, the use of local tax dollars. After all, we all contribute to state and federal taxation as well, so if we can bring some of those funds back to our communities – we should do so in combination with our local funds.

Q: What are the top issues facing your district, and what are your suggestions for how to solve them?

Law enforcement coverage. Road Maintenance. Watershed – farm drainage, ditches.

The tornado shelter is moving forward.

Q: What are some things you would like to accomplish by the end of your term (if elected)?

I want to be known as a commissioner that is reasonable, responsible and respectful.

I want to understand my district voters concerns and questions thru open communication with residence of District 2 and bring their concerns forward clearly to the board level.

Q: The lack of road funding is a major issue in Freeborn County and most other communities in Minnesota. What can the county do to address the ongoing need of road repairs and lack of funding?

There are 87 counties in MN. We are 13th in miles to maintain and 35th in size. We will need to look at areas in greatest need and highest traffic to prioritize with the highway dept. With the payoff of the new courthouse, there may be funds that can be shifted to roads. These things all need to be researched so we can do the best possible job without putting undue tax burden on the voters.

Q: What can the county do to bring in economic development to Freeborn County?

Work with economic development groups to help create a positive environment needed to attract businesses and find developers that could meet family jobs and housing needs.

Work to keep local taxes competitive with the counties around Freeborn County.

Q: Do you agree with the county’s decisions in the last five years on county taxes? What would you continue or do differently if elected?

Yes, I feel the board, as a whole, had done a reasonable job.

I will come, if elected, with an interest in learning the inner workings of the board and until elected, I don’t feel it’s appropriate to say I can change things. I will only be one vote in a team of 5.

I know that the board is bound by mandates and regulations out of their control, and the board only has about 15% of the budget that they can use for discretionary spending. Most such spending is already mandated by the state and federal government. I would want to learn from other experienced board members what we can change and cannot change budget wise.

Scott Woitas

Q: What do you think are your greatest assets to bring to the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners?

Experience. 14 Years as IT director for Freeborn County and 18 years as Engineering Tech./ IT for the city of Albert Lea. 40 years of farming.

Communication and the ability to work with everyone.

Q: What are some things you think the county does well at and should continue?

Provide services that the taxpayers need. Snow removal and day-to-day maintenance of roads.

Q: What are some things you think the county needs to improve on or change?

Becoming more efficient and use technology so that more can be done with the least amount of staff necessary. Do a better job of listening to taxpayers.

Q: What are the top issues facing your district, and what are your suggestions for how to solve them?

Finishing the bike trail to City of Hayward. Get the solar farm east of Hayward operational. County should work with whatever agency or regulations that are delaying the completion.

Q: What are some things you would like to accomplish by the end of your term (if elected)?

Finish bike trail to city of Hayward. Improve roads. Make Government Center more accessible. Have long-term planning in place.

Q: The lack of road funding is a major issue in Freeborn County and most other communities in Minnesota. What can the county do to address the ongoing need of road repairs and lack of funding?

Work with the county engineer to get all possible funding available from any sources. Prioritize road segments to make sure funding goes to the roads with the highest ADT. Since the county is using all the local taxing resources they have available, Freeborn County will need the state of Minnesota to get more of the gas tax money back to local agencies.

Q: What can the county do to bring in economic development to Freeborn County?

Work with existing programs already in place to help businesses get started. Work with the communities to get any resources that businesses need for infrastructure.

Q: Do you agree with the county’s decisions in the last five years on county taxes? What would you continue or do differently if elected?

I agree with the decisions made the last five years on taxes. As a department head for Freeborn County, I know that departments have worked to keep budgets from increasing wherever possible.

District 3

John Forman

Q: What do you think are your greatest assets to bring to the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners?

I worked for a Fortune 500 company, purchased Alamco with several other salaried employees, ended my career with Alamco as CEO. Over the years I have picked up management skills in sales, quality control, environmental rules, personnel, finance and budgeting. I have two years’ experience as a county commissioner, and I have learned a lot about the workings of the county over these years. There needs to be an understanding about the rules of county government and what you can and cannot do as well as what you have to do by law.

Q: What are some things you think the county does well at and should continue?

The county has a continuing plan for financial needs. We budget for today and also for tomorrow. We have done what we can to keep taxes low while still providing for our roads, buildings, safety and personnel needs. In moving quickly on our bonding for building upgrades, we were able to avoid some large inflation increases in material cost and increases in Interest rates.

Q: What are some things you think the county needs to improve on or change?

Employee retention is a problem for almost all counties and cities. We need to keep up with the salary and benefits provided by other government entities. We need to trust our employees and give them more control of everyday duties. Our supervisors and personnel people do a good job of this, and we need to recognize their performance.

Q: What are the top issues facing your district, and what are your suggestions for how to solve them?

I will have 4 1/2 townships and their major issues are roads and zoning. I will try to keep them informed on special funding programs and rule changes by the state of MN. I have Ward 5 in the city, and we need to use state aid road funds to finance repairs as we did on the Bridge Ave project. The county has to work with the city on housing and economic development.

Q: What are some things you would like to accomplish by the end of your term (if elected)?

Continue to control spending while still providing for services that are needed by our county population.

Hire a new county administrator and help him or her to take over the duties of county administration.

Continue to find funds for roads and bridges.

Q: The lack of road funding is a major issue in Freeborn County and most other communities in Minnesota. What can the county do to address the ongoing need of road repairs and lack of funding?

We need to work with other counties to get the state Legislature to provide the funds for roads and bridges. We need to take advantage of federal dollars that we qualify for under their road and bridge programs. We have a schedule of road repairs that we need and to allocate monies on a timely basis. We have a wheelage tax to help with road costs, but state fuel taxes are figured by the gallon and cars are getting better miles per gallon and using less gas. Electric cars use no gas. We need to encourage the state Legislature to come up with a better user tax system to get those who use the roads to pay for the roads.

Q: What can the county do to bring in economic development to Freeborn County?

During the last two years we have allocated funds in our budget for the area development group. We also secured a seat at the table with this group. There are tax incentives we can give to encourage businesses to build or expand in the county. To have new business and existing business expansion we need more people and to attract those people we need affordable housing. We need to work with the state and the city and local developers to get funding for housing projects.

Q: Do you agree with the county’s decisions in the last five years on county taxes? What would you continue or do differently if elected?

We have done a very good job of holding tax increases below state and national inflation rates. We need to spend enough to cover our needs and some of our wants without large budget increases. I believe we have done a good job of identifying needs and wants and budgeting for them.

County wages need to be competitive with other counties of our size or we lose employees and then have the cost of recruitment, training and on the job learning. We need to continue to upgrade our infrastructure or face larger costs in the future.

District 4

Christopher Shoff

Q: What do you think are your greatest assets to bring to the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners?

I believe my experience and institutional knowledge are two of my greatest assets that I can bring to county board. My previous and continued involvement in the state and national associations also bring contacts, knowledge of emerging trends and programs, and the ability to work with various people from different backgrounds.

Q: What are some things you think the county does well at and should continue?

The county board has had a long history of listening to its constituents and working with them to solve problems. We have recently completed projects that have long been talked about in this county such as Bridge Avenue, Stables and Main Street.

Q: What are some things you think the county needs to improve on or change?

As we are in the process of hiring a new county administrator, we need to remain vigilant on hiring and retaining a quality workforce. We need to continue to make sure this is a safe place to work and live.

We need to continue to work on mental health problems in the community. We recently expanded our mental health center but we need to continue to work on drug problems and suicide prevention.

Q: What are the top issues facing your district, and what are your suggestions for how to solve them?

Since the new Freeborn County Commissioner District 4 has Bridge Avenue running through the heart of the district, I believe that we need to continue to monitor the safety of the corridor. There has been community concern about the safety of some of the intersections, and there has been an extra law enforcement presence to monitor some of these intersections. I believe that the new construction of Main Street will lead to frustrations as well. I believe that there needs to be communication and monitoring of the traffic when the project is completed.

Q: What are some things you would like to accomplish by the end of your term (if elected)?

The county board has recently started the discussions again about a new interchange off of Interstate 90. I would like to see us to have this completed or close to completion at the end of the term. Another project that I would like to see move forward is the development of the UP trail. We have been working with the city to help them develop the land in the city limits.

Q: The lack of road funding is a major issue in Freeborn County and most other communities in Minnesota. What can the county do to address the ongoing need of road repairs and lack of funding?

First and foremost, we need to continue working with the state elected officials and MnDOT so that they realize the funding deficits and future needs. The state has given us the tools of enacting a sales tax and wheelage tax but we still have a deficit to build and maintain the current road system. As far as road repair we have made it a priority for years to work with best engineering practices to extend the life of the road system.

Q: What can the county do to bring in economic development to Freeborn County?

I believe that we have to continue to be an integral participant with the city and ALEDA. We need to continue to work with both entities to have the tools in place to be competitive when bringing in new companies as well as retention and growth program to be a resource for the companies here.

Q: Do you agree with the county’s decisions in the last five years on county taxes? What would you continue or do differently if elected?

I think the county has done a good job on controlling the tax levy considering the projects that we have had, the increase in wages and insurance costs, as well as some decreasing revenues. Compared to other counties around the state, we have not seen the levy increases of over 5% or even double digits. I believe the next county board will have a unique opportunity of controlling the tax levy after the courthouse bond payments end.

District 5

Nicole Eckstrom

Q: What do you think are your greatest assets to bring to the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners?

My many years as a litigation paralegal have developed my strong research and analytical skills. I believe in the importance of knowing the details, then stepping back to see how the details comes together in the big picture. I am always learning, and I research information independently, as well as collaborating with those who can increase my knowledge on a particular topic. I will engage in respectful quality discussion with my fellow county board members on county issues.

My experiences with volunteering on countless church, school and community event committees have taught me to collaborate – not compete – with those who have different personal and professional backgrounds, to successfully achieve a common goal.

I believe it is pertinent to consider consequences of board action prior to voting. I will not rush to act; instead, I am patient to gather the appropriate information so that well informed decisions are made on behalf of the county.

Q: What are some things you think the county does well at and should continue?

During my campaign I have met with the heads of the county departments. I have attended the different city and township meetings in my district. I am impressed with the knowledge of the leaders in our county and their desire to have their departments, cities and townships succeed.

I am pleased that the county is starting to consider expanding the recreational trail system. I believe trails encourage a healthy lifestyle and an appreciation of the environment. I know trail systems foster tourism and an increase in small businesses, which generates income for the county. I also believe recreational trails are a selling point when marketing our community to people considering a move to Freeborn County – which in turn increases the tax base.

Q: What are some things you think the county needs to improve on or change?

The County Board of Commissioners, in collaboration with the county administrator and its departments, needs to create a long-range strategic plan that clearly states its vision for Freeborn County and how the county government will promote the health of the economy, its residents and the environment. In development, and implementation of the plan, input should be included from the county’s city and township officials, as well as businesses and county residents. The plan needs to be readily available to everyone.

In following the plan, the county government needs to perform a cost/benefit analysis of its programs and services to ensure we are fiscally responsible while meeting the needs of the community. The county government needs to do everything possible to obtain funding from the federal and state level, as well as grants, or other sources.

Furthermore, I would like to have the county board seek more information on issues and consider the consequences of board action prior to acting – ensuring well informed decisions. Communication between residents, rural cities and townships needs to be timely and transparent, involving those related to issues prior – not after – action has been taken.

Q: What are the top issues facing your district, and what are your suggestions for how to solve them?

After attending District 5 township and city meetings, and talking to people individually, multiple concerns were emphasized.

Issue: Increasing property taxes, especially for those with fixed incomes. Suggestions:

Create a long-range plan that includes capital improvement, encouraging economic growth, and providing services that meet the needs of Freeborn County residents currently, and in the future – always considering the voices of the people and businesses. Complete a cost/benefit analysis of county services, asking if its required or necessary, and make appropriate adjustments. Consider sharing services with Freeborn County cities, within the county departments or contracting with other entities. Aggressively seek funding from other sources such as federal and state programs. Increase county commissioner advocacy of Freeborn County at the state level. To increase our tax base, the county government needs to be competitive with surrounding areas in its taxes, services and policies while actively promoting Freeborn County and its quality-of-life attributes.

Issue: Lack of law enforcement presence.

Suggestions:

With the Sheriff’s critical staffing situation, the commissioners and department leaders need to collaborate – not compete – in formulating ideas to recruit and retain law enforcement. To develop the best solutions, all ideas should be considered – not prematurely dismissed. Understand how we got into this situation and make appropriate adjustments to ensure it does not happen again. Empower the people by educating residents on implementing neighborhood watch programs.

Issue: Balancing economic development (e.g., wind turbines) while maintaining residents’ quality of life.

Suggestions:

When promoting economic development, the board must be proactive in formulating transparent policies that protect county infrastructure (roads and ditches) from costly damage and protect homeowners’ property values. The board needs to consider the concerns of homeowners, as well as the leaders of rural cities and townships prior to – not after – concessions are made for businesses.

Q: What are some things you would like to accomplish by the end of your term (if elected)?

I would like the county commissioners, working together respectfully and as a team, to identify their primary goals to increase the overall health (people, economy and environment) of Freeborn County. Then, identify how they will reach their objectives through passing well considered policies while limiting what they seek from property taxes. I would expect the county government departments to do the same; identifying how they can better serve the county in such ways as providing friendly and efficient service while being fiscally responsible to the taxpayer. County services and policies should be continuously evaluated ensuring they are meeting the changing needs of the county.

I want the board to be in the habit of asking pertinent questions and always considering the consequences and implications of their actions before they act. In turn, the county departments should be prepared to answer detailed questions about the policies/resolutions they expect the board to act on.

I want to see more transparent government processes. This would include earlier notification to interested parties of pending county projects and creation and/or changes to county policies. Such notification would allow time to hear the voices of those in the community who can offer valuable insight which in turn aids the county government in making well informed decisions. Part of being transparent would include making the county workshops more accessible to the public.

Q: The lack of road funding is a major issue in Freeborn County and most other communities in Minnesota. What can the county do to address the ongoing need of road repairs and lack of funding?

With the recent announcement that the county will receive less highway funding from the state, and the push for electric vehicles, which decreases our revenue from the gas tax, the county government must consult and rely on the expertise of the county engineer/public works in prioritizing projects. Finding a way to put money in reserve for necessary projects cans save taxpayers from expensive last-minute repairs. Safe infrastructure is vital to safety of the community as well as in the promotion of businesses. The board must do a cost/benefit analysis of other county services and determine what services can be shared or eliminated and realize the potential to shift funds among departments based on highest necessity. Preparing now for what we know is coming allows us to lobby at the state and federal level for other sources of funding, as well as the creation and/or change in policies that can benefit Freeborn County. In seeing the big picture, such changes in policies do not need to be limited to public works. For example, if we can alleviate some of the burdensome codes on home building, daycares and business, etc., then we can facilitate and bolster other revenue generating entities.

Q: What can the county do to bring in economic development to Freeborn County?

Economic development needs to be part of a long-range strategic plan developed after consulting with government leaders, businesses and residents of Freeborn County. Once goals and specific types of development are identified, the county government can focus on making Freeborn County taxes and services competitive with surrounding areas. With specific goals identified, the Board of Commissioners can more effectively advocate for Freeborn County at the state and federal level for assistance with necessary infrastructure, and the loosening of burdensome regulations on housing and businesses that impede economic development in our county. Individuals and businesses are more likely to consider Freeborn County if the county government proves that they work well together and formulates policies that foster development while protecting the quality of life of its residents. Furthermore, we need to capitalize on the expertise that our county department heads have, and ensure our county government operates efficiently, consistently and is accommodating. In the post-pandemic era, with more people working from home and leaving highly urbanized areas, now is the time to market Freeborn County with its excellent schools, safe communities, more affordable living (compared to more urbanized areas), available land, lakes, parks and trails, and caring community members.

Q: Do you agree with the county’s decisions in the last five years on county taxes? What would you continue or do differently if elected?

I believe the Board of Commissioners could have saved money by having more in-depth consideration of the consequences and implications of terms of contracts – prior to agreeing to such contracts – for capital improvement projects, as well as employee contracts. The lack of such consideration has cost the taxpayers expensive legal fees, and payouts. During the last five years, I believe the board could have kept the levy lower by being more active in evaluating the county government services, eliminating services that do not meet a certain cost/benefit ratio; by sharing or combining services and eliminating or reducing redundant services. The board’s actions affect county taxes both directly (tax levy) and indirectly (legal fees and payouts, etc.). As a commissioner, I will consider the consequences and implications of county board action prior to voting. I will consider the cost/benefit ratio when considering county budget items – asking if it’s the best use of our tax dollars. And I will seek advice when necessary to ensure issues are managed correctly and that policies and procedures are followed consistently.

Ted Herman

Q: What do you think are your greatest assets to bring to the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners?

I’m a collaborative problem solver. I listen well and am an effective, respectful and transparent communicator. I make myself available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by way of email, telephone and social media. I’ve been in public service for over 33 years by way of the US Marine Corps, law enforcement, coaching, officiating, membership in service organizations, establishing school district policies and county government – doing so with honesty, dignity and integrity. I have the mindset that every day is an opportunity to do what is best for the citizens of Freeborn County. I do my research. I ask the questions necessary to search for the best solutions. I believe in the importance of being positively and authentically involved as a means to progressively move forward.

Q: What are some things you think the county does well at and should continue?

Freeborn County hires quality employees which results in providing excellent public services such as, but not limited to, our Department of Human Services and Public Health. Through respectful and dedicated teamwork, the Board of Commissioners are focused on the citizens they represent, their businesses, their safety, their financial well-being, their quality of life.

Q: What are some things you think the county needs to improve on or change?

I think we should increase promotion of the great communities within Freeborn County. Freeborn County is a wonderful place to live and raise families. We have a diverse blend of agriculture, industry, educational opportunities and businesses. We need our young people to stay and/or return to our area to work, raise their families, help our existing businesses flourish and positively contribute to the future growth and success of Freeborn County.

Q: What are the top issues facing your district, and what are your suggestions for how to solve them?

Economic development for the sustainability of District 5’s rural communities to thrive is crucial. The state’s funding for the upkeep and maintenance of our roadways, especially those in the township areas, has a history of falling short. Our rural communities and farmers rely on quality access to and from business and home. Also, our rural citizenship deserves to have a sense of security and safety within their homes and businesses through a fully staffed, high quality Sheriff’s Office.

Additionally, the availability of affordable housing and quality child care in urban and rural areas are always at the forefront as top issues facing districts.

I will remain working with the Greater Jobs Board, which would mean having a continued voice and vote in how money is spent for our economic growth and development. Furthermore, through the successful reinstatement of Freeborn County’s and Albert Lea’s Shared Service Committee and Albert Lea Economic Development Agency (ALEDA), I will facilitate future positive collaboration that could result in taxpayer savings. There is a 10-year plan for the upkeep and maintenance of our roadways. I look forward to continuing my work with Phil Wacholz to see that those goals are accomplished.

Q: What are some things you would like to accomplish by the end of your term (if elected)?

By re-electing me the District 5 county commissioner, I vow to recommence my objective of doing my best for all the citizens of District 5 and Freeborn County. I look forward to proceeding forward with my goal of building a much needed severe weather shelter at Sondergaard Park and for the completion of the bike and pedestrian trail from Hartland to Albert Lea. I’ve truly started a lot of progressive things for Freeborn County in just two short years of service as District 5’s county commissioner. I want to continue what I’ve started and see them through successful completion.

Q: The lack of road funding is a major issue in Freeborn County and most other communities in Minnesota. What can the county do to address the ongoing need of road repairs and lack of funding?

There is a 10-year Highway Department plan for the upkeep and maintenance of our roadways. I will continue to work with Phil Wacholz, the county engineer and director of Public Works, to see that those goals are accomplished. We are, and will continue to, collaborate with Minnesota’s state legislators to seek all funding avenues and seek out any future funding possibilities.

Q: What can the county do to bring in economic development to Freeborn County?

Collaborative and transparent communication between local, state and federal entities and doing the hard work necessary will bring economic development to Freeborn County. With that, I also emphasize the importance of maintaining and supporting the diverse local business currently thriving in Freeborn County. Growth is critical. However, that growth isn’t, and shouldn’t be, at the expense of our local home-town businesses.

Q: Do you agree with the county’s decisions in the last five years on county taxes? What would you continue or do differently if elected?

I do agree with the county’s decisions in the last five years on county taxes. Those decisions have put Freeborn County on sound financial grounds. I believe in the importance of keeping future tax levies as low as possible, which would result in the smallest tax increase burdens to Freeborn County’s citizens.