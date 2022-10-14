Robert G. Haines, 85, of Wirt, MN went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 9, 2022 at Aspen Circle, Bigfork, MN.

He was born October 14, 1936 to Harry and Sarah (Hauger) Haines in Glenville, MN.

Robert attended school in Glenville and Albert Lea, MN. He served in the United States Army from 1953-1956 where he was stationed in Japan. He was united in marriage to Deloris Bowman on August 3, 1957. To this union two children were born; Douglas and Cynthia.

He graduated from Austin Vocational School in 1959 with a construction electrician degree. He worked for Local Union 343, retiring in 2000 after a 40 year career. He was a member of IBEW Local 343 and American Legion Post 56.

He is survived by his son Doug Haines, of Wirt, MN, daughter, Cindy (Gordy) Klegstad of Wirt, MN; Grandchildren Bob Haines of Burnsville, MN, Kristin (Nick) Hebert of Lakeville, MN, Holly (Eric) Carlson of Laporte, MN, Lee (Lorrie) Haines of Hollandale, MN, Brody (Kristine Krueth) Klegstad of Wirt, MN, Dylan (Sadie) Klegstad of Bemidji, MN and Wyatt (Jordyn Himley) Klegstad of Bemidji, MN; Great Grandchildren Autumn, Brianna, Adrianna, Lily, Ava, Jazmine, Emma, Natalie, Oliver, Avery, Harper, Declan and Gavin; sister, Martha Tasker of Diamondhead, MS and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his wife; parents; brothers, Clinton, Edwin, Duane, Vernon, Stephen, Veryl, John, Leland and Charles; sisters, Fern, Betty Jean, and Bertha.

A private family service will be held on October 22, 2022 at the Alliance Church in Dora Lake, MN at 11:00. Burial will follow at the Wirt Cemetery with full military honors. He will be so greatly missed by his loving family.