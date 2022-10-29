Robin Gudal: Nuggets of truth found in Bible

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Life has been overly busy. When I am in these seasons — and it is a season — I rely on a verse, often a singular one to read and reread, to carry me through the day. Here are some of my recent “nuggets” of truth.

“Because of the privilege and authority God has given me, I give each of you this warning: don’t think you are better than you really are. Be honest in your evaluation of yourselves, measuring yourselves by the faith God has given us.” — Romans 12:3, NLT

That’s a humbling and vital one. Once in a conversation someone quoted, “You are worse than you think you are,” but neglected to finish the quote, “but also far more loved than you feel you are.” — Timothy Keller

I have appreciated the first portion as a reminder, “But by the grace of God there go I” … and I am so thankful the latter part of this quote = grace. I need grace.

“The LORD Himself will fight for you. Just stay calm.” — Exodus 14:14, NLT

I love this verse. A friend pointed it out to me a handful of years ago. We live in a world that so often wants to be right, to have our side heard, to be justified. There is a time and place, however, there is also a time to wait. Jesus knows. Jesus can and will reveal in his timing.

“For your unfailing love is as high as the heavens. Your faithfulness reaches to the clouds.” — Psalm 57:10, NLT

He is all we need.

“Every word of God is flawless; he is a shield to those who take refuge in him.” — Proverbs 30:5, NIV

He is abba father. He gives rest and comfort to all who call upon him, I need that daily.

“Oh, how generous and gracious our Lord was! He filled me with the faith and love that come from Christ Jesus.” — 1 Timothy 1:14, NLT

Jesus is so gracious to me, a filthy sinner. I am ever thankful I surrendered and re-surrender to him when I take back little areas/pieces in my life. He is so patient.

“Faith shows the reality of what we hope for; it is the evidence of things we cannot see.” — Hebrews 11:1, NLT

This encourages me as I grow weary trudging through everyday chores and lists. Heaven will be so amazing. We have a bigger goal each day in life: to serve him with our whole heart, soul and mind.

“Lead me by Your truth and teach me, for You are the God who saves me. All day long I put my hope in You.” — Psalm 25:5, NLT

Amen and Amen.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.