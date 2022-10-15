Robin Gudal: Slow down and remember Jesus

EN(dur)ANCE by Robin Gudal

Have you ever made something and forgot one ingredient? I recently made a fresh apple crisp with apples from our tree. It was tasty but a bit dry, so I questioned, did I forget something? I am basically a “dump cook” so pulled out Betty Crocker just to make sure (my grandma Lucy gave me this treasured cookbook when I was young, and it has many markings), that I didn’t forget anything.

Just days prior, I also forgot an important detail, so I have been a bit on edge that I may forget something important. My dad for years has told me “slow down” — but it sort of is who I am. Ugh. One of those characteristics that can be helpful to get a lot done and then — once in a while may cause you problems.

Greggy had flown out to Utah for some meetings. I took him to the airport, and at the end of the week I planned to pick him up. In between these dates, I also had a sinus migraine, which threw me off (well that’s my excuse), and as I was driving one day, I had a great idea! I voice texted my dad; “Hey, I have a crazy idea — wondering if you want to meet me for supper?” (In the Cities). Yes! We had a date. Problem was, in my fast-paced mind I knew it was Friday, the text went through on Thursday. Anyone would assume if I sent a text with no date that it would be that night. As did my father. So, at 7:15’ish I received a call, “Where are you? “Ugh!” I forgot a very important detail!

Have you ever forgotten something important?

Do you want to walk streets of gold? Be free of your physical ailments? Meet Jesus face to face? Be forever in eternity?

Jesus answered, “I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.” John 14:6, NIV. Don’t forget the most important thing in life.

Robin (Beckman) Gudal is intentional in life, a wife, momma, nana, friend and a flawed and imperfect follower of Jesus.