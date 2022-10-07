Roland “Rollie” Green, 89, of Albert Lea, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022 at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community.

Born on December 24, 1932, in Albert Lea, he was the son of the late Clarence and Marie (Meyers) Green. A graduate of Albert Lea High School, Rollie joined the United States Air Force and was a member of the Air Force Band. Through his military service, Rollie was stationed at Fort Loring Air Force Base in Limestone, Maine. During his time at Fort Loring, he met Ernestine “Ernie” (Johndro). The two were married on November 21, 1955 at Fort Loring Air Force Base. Together the couple shared 63 wonderful years and were blessed with three children: Nancy, Larry, and Jeffrey.

Dedicated the Albert Lea community, Rollie worked as a Postal Delivery Man for the United States Postal Services for nearly 40 years and was a member and former commander of the Albert Lea American Legion, Post #56. A talented musician, Rollie played the clarinet, saxophone and flute, and was often found performing with one of his many bands.

Left to cherish Rollie’s memory are three children, Nancy (Duane) Beckmann, of Rochester, Larry (Marian) Green, of Lakeville, and Jeffrey (Julie) Green, of Oronoco; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Picker, Bridget (Ross) Moyer, Jamie (Matt) Ishler, Tina (Adam) Gruver, Tony Metcalf, Luke (Jackie) Mosiman, Matthew (Annie) Mosiman, and Danielle Mosiman; and twelve great-grandchildren. Rollie is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Marie Green, and his wife of 63 years, Ernestine “Ernie” Green.

A Memorial Mass will be held Friday, October 21, 2022 at 10:30A at St. Theodore’s of Albert Lea, with visitation beginning one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Albert Lea American Legion.