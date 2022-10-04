Ruby Mae Musser, infant daughter of Chris and Amanda (Ammie) Musser, of Wells, MN passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN. Visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 PM on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Nasinec Funeral Home (789 Business Park Drive, Wells, MN). Following the visitation, a prayer service will be held at 6:00 PM. Nasinec Funeral Home in Wells is entrusted with arrangements. Please see www.nasinecfh.com to leave online condolences.

Ruby Mae and her twin sister Maddox Faye made their appearance on Tuesday, August 16th, 2022, born three minutes apart. Ruby was baptized within minutes of being born. After some snuggles on Mom and in Dad’s arms the girls finally got to be next to each other and held hands. Our girls then met their oldest brother Bronson, Grandma Musser and Grandpa and Grandma Evjen. Lots of love and snuggles happened the rest of the day. We also had a photo shoot of Ruby and the family. We made the best of her short time with us here on earth. Ruby was diagnosed with Trisomy 18 in June. So, we made the best of her little life we could. She was able to facetime with her aunts and uncles before she passed away. After nine short hours our sweet little Ruby passed peacefully away in the arms of her Dad and Mom. Ruby had a full head of dark curly hair, a perfect little face and held on to your finger with her tiny hand.

Ruby is survived by her parents Chris and Amanda (Ammie) Musser, her siblings Bronson (10), Creed (2), and her twin sister Maddox; grandparents: Melvin and Bonni Evjen, Ben Sr. and Sally Musser; uncles and aunts: Kim and Toby Anderson, Ben and Christy Musser, Brad and Stephanie Musser, Cam Evjen, Tori Evjen, and Eddie Thiele; cousins: Brennan, Mariah and Ryder Anderson, Alexis and Taylor Musser, Brock, Clayton and Maxwell Musser, and Sophiya, and Flynn Thiele.