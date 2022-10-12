Sarah Stultz: Enjoy the beauty of fall ahead of holidays

Nose for News by Sarah Stultz

We are wrapping up our next issue of Albert Lea Magazine, and it has me excited for the upcoming holiday season.

In the magazine — our November/December issue — we feature several holiday-related stories, including one about an Albert Lea resident who in recent years has come to be known for his service as Santa Claus throughout the community.

Email newsletter signup

Having a child here in Albert Lea and working for the newspaper, I have seen him at many events throughout town during the month of December, whether it has been the Holiday Bazaar, events at the Freeborn County Historical Museum or events with the general public on his front lawn.

This man and other helpers like him over the years bring smiles and cheer to many children and adults alike in the community, and it makes me happy simply by seeing the children’s eyes — and this man’s own eyes — light up during the experience.

I also had fun working with a handful of women in the area for this issue to highlight different ways to decorate your fireplace mantle for everything from fall and Thanksgiving to winter and Christmas.

We have a lot of talented decorators in Albert Lea, and I hope you can look at these ideas and be inspired for your own homes.

Pretty soon we’ll be moving into the season where we want things to be nice and cozy in our homes as we move into winter and cooler temperatures. And nothing says cozy to me like a fireplace.

I won’t give away too much more about this issue but know that it’s going to be a great one — and it comes out at the end of the month.

As I daydream about the months ahead and how much I love the Christmas season, I am reminded of the beauty we have right in front of us now.

We have had a gorgeous fall already and these next few weeks are the time to get out there and soak it all in.

Is it just me, or are the trees in Albert Lea extra colorful this year?

For a few years in a row, we used to drive through LaCrosse on the way to another destination at this time of year, and that was a fun and awe-inspiring drive to see nature at its finest.

Though we’re not heading that way this year, I’ve been just as inspired looking at the trees in our own community.

I try to remind myself often to just take a few extra minutes to look around. You’ll be surprised at the beauty you will find.

Sarah Stultz is the managing editor of the Tribune. Her column appears every Wednesday.