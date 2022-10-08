Paid political letter: Schindler has strong financial and educational background
Published 8:30 pm Friday, October 7, 2022
Vote for Gary Schindler for school board.
Gary is a 30-plus year resident of Albert Lea.
He has spent 40 years in education, including being financial service director at Riverland Community College.
During these years I have worked with Gary on various committees.
He is a good listener, gives people an opportunity to express themselves and uses these ideas to make good decisions.
Gary has the financial skills along with his educational background to be a positive member of the District 241 school Board.
I will vote for Gary Schindler.
Robert Blong
Albert Lea