Paid political letter: Schindler has strong financial and educational background

Published 8:30 pm Friday, October 7, 2022

By Submitted

Vote for Gary Schindler for school board.

Gary is a 30-plus year resident of Albert Lea.

He has spent 40 years in education, including being financial service director at Riverland Community College.

Email newsletter signup

During these years I have worked with Gary on various committees.

He is a good listener, gives people an opportunity to express themselves and uses these ideas to make good decisions.

Gary has the financial skills along with his educational background to be a positive member of the District 241 school Board. 

I will vote for Gary Schindler.


Robert Blong

Albert Lea

More Opinion

Tribune Editorial: What gets a thumbs up this week?

Editorial Roundup: Challenge needed to increased book banning

Live United: Don’t forget the stories, people who will benefit from fundraisers

April Jeppson: The Judds, reminiscing and making memories  

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials