Paid political letter: Schindler has strong financial and educational background

Vote for Gary Schindler for school board.

Gary is a 30-plus year resident of Albert Lea.

He has spent 40 years in education, including being financial service director at Riverland Community College.

During these years I have worked with Gary on various committees.

He is a good listener, gives people an opportunity to express themselves and uses these ideas to make good decisions.

Gary has the financial skills along with his educational background to be a positive member of the District 241 school Board.

I will vote for Gary Schindler.



Robert Blong

Albert Lea