Scott Larry Christensen, 61, of Albert Lea, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at his home.

Born on August 5, 1961 in Albert Lea, he was a son of the late Harvey Christensen and Alice Carmen (Thompson) Christensen Johnson. A 1981 graduate of New Richland-Hartland High School, Scott continued his education at Riverland Community College in Albert Lea. Through the years, he worked at the former Brown Printing Plant in Waseca, a gas station in Alden a gas station in Albert Lea, and most recently, at Walmart in Albert Lea.

A true “people-person”, Scott was able to meet and talk to new people every day at work. Scott will be remembered for his infectious laugh and incredible hugs that were so tight and lasted forever and were loved by those who received them. Scott was lovingly known to his brothers and sister as “Scooter” or “Kid”. Scott enjoyed fishing trips up North with his brothers Darrell and Lee, and his sister-in-law, Diane. He enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings and the Twins, attending concerts, and going to the races at the Brainard International Raceway.

Left to cherish Scott’s memory include a sister, Nancy (Donald) Sickels; two brothers, George Jr. (Anne) Johnson and Mark Christensen; a sister-in-law, Diane Christensen; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Harvey and Alice, Scott is preceded in death by a sister, Connie Monson; two brothers, Darrell and Harold “Lee” Christensen; and his stepfather, George Johnson, Sr.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.