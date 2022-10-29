Sibley Star Class: Marine biologists

Published 8:00 pm Friday, October 28, 2022

By Submitted

First graders have become marine scientists and are investigating this question: How do animals and plants survive? They have been working on making models to show how animals can defend themselves from being eaten by other animals. Provided

More Education

Administrator’s Corner: What happens in the summer at the Albert Lea school district office?

Updates from Upperclassmen: High school’s Fall Festival brings fun

Standout Student: Lydia Thompson

St. Casimir’s students attend Science and Nature Conference

Print Article

  • Construction Updates

  • Special Section

    More special sections

    Financials