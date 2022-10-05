Southern Minny Lakers team ends season with big wins

The Southern Minny Lakers 17u baseball team based out of Albert Lea finished off their season Sunday in the Gopher State Fall League with an 11-0 win over Anoka and a 7-0 win over previously unbeated Osceola, Wisconsin. With the sweep, the team finished 6-2. Pictured are in front, from left, Jaxon Richards, Henry Buendorf, Erik Steiler, Devin Truesdell and Caleb Dibble. In back, from left, are Jack Skinness, Landon Mattson, Andrew Westeng, Brennan Gilliam, Spencer Jones and Ethan Vortherms. Missing are coaches Tom Jones, Chris Dibble and Brad Skinness. Provided