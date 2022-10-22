Sports Memories: Albert Lea football wins against Austin 15 years ago
Published 7:30 pm Friday, October 21, 2022
Sports Memories by Tom Jones
50 years ago
- The Oakland A’s defeated the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 to win the World Series in seven games. Jim “Catfish” Hunter picked up the win for the A’s.
- Winners of the Don Norton Ford sponsored Punt, Pass and Kick competition were honored at the Chef Cafe. Brad Arends, Terry Fuller and Keith McDonald took the top three places in the 13-year-old division.
- The Harlem Globetrotters were coming to Rochester to play at the Mayo Civic Auditorium. Ticket prices were $2.50, $3.50 and $4.50.
- After one week of play, Glenville led the Southern Division of the Gopher Conference in girls’ basketball with a 1-0 record. Maureen Adams of Glenville was the conference scoring leader, netting 24 points in the opening win.
15 years ago
- For the first time in nine years, the Albert Lea Tigers football team defeated a team other than Winona when they beat Austin 17-0. Jared Madson and Ben Waalkens scored touchdowns for the Tigers, who were coached by Clay Anderson.
- The Albert Lea girls’ soccer team defeated Mankato East 6-0 to advance to the state tournament. Jenna Christensen scored two goals for the Tigers, who were scheduled to play Blake in the opening round of the state tournament.
- Krista Mathiason’s 16 kills and 15 digs led the Alden-Conger volleyball team to a 3-0 win over Southland in the opening round of Section 1 play.
10 years ago
- The Albert Lea Grizzlies football team was scheduled to play an exhibition game against the Steele County Warriors at Hammer Field, which was to benefit the Albert Lea junior high football program.
- The Minnesota Twins announced that Tom Brunansky, Bobby Cuellar and Terry Steinbach were being added to their coaching staff.
- The Albert Lea Tigers football team defeated the Austin Packers 40-19 to give the Tigers six consecutive wins over the Packers. Ethan Abben rushed 20 times for 119 yards and three touchdowns. Cody Scherff added six catches for 136 yards.