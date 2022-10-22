Sports Memories: Albert Lea football wins against Austin 15 years ago

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

50 years ago

The Oakland A’s defeated the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 to win the World Series in seven games. Jim “Catfish” Hunter picked up the win for the A’s.

Winners of the Don Norton Ford sponsored Punt, Pass and Kick competition were honored at the Chef Cafe. Brad Arends, Terry Fuller and Keith McDonald took the top three places in the 13-year-old division.

The Harlem Globetrotters were coming to Rochester to play at the Mayo Civic Auditorium. Ticket prices were $2.50, $3.50 and $4.50.